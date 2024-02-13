Man wanted in connection with assault and breach of bail has links to Blackpool
Jamie Cooper is wanted in connection with breach of bail and assault.
The 22-year-old also uses the names Ross Cooper and Billy Walker.
He is 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short, shaven dark brown hair.
He has a tattoo of the word 'Cooper' on his forearm.
Cooper has connections to Blackpool, Manchester and Bolton.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but contact 999.
"If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, call 101."