Jamie Cooper is wanted in connection with breach of bail and assault.

The 22-year-old also uses the names Ross Cooper and Billy Walker.

Wanted man Jamie Cooper has links to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short, shaven dark brown hair.

He has a tattoo of the word 'Cooper' on his forearm.

Cooper has connections to Blackpool, Manchester and Bolton.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but contact 999.