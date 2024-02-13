News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted in connection with assault and breach of bail has links to Blackpool

He has connections to Blackpool, Manchester and Bolton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:20 GMT
Jamie Cooper is wanted in connection with breach of bail and assault.

The 22-year-old also uses the names Ross Cooper and Billy Walker.

Wanted man Jamie Cooper has links to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Wanted man Jamie Cooper has links to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Wanted man Jamie Cooper has links to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He is 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short, shaven dark brown hair.

He has a tattoo of the word 'Cooper' on his forearm.

Cooper has connections to Blackpool, Manchester and Bolton.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you see Cooper, do not approach him, but contact 999.

"If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, call 101."

