Detective appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with serious assault at The Stable Bar in Kirkham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for help in identifying a man they want to speak to in connection with a ‘serious assault’.
The man is wanted in connection with an assault in in Kirkham, which left a man with a serious injury.
The victim required surgery to his leg following the incident which happened on Friday, March 22 at around 11:30pm in The Stable Bar on Preston Street.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said|; “We have been making enquiries since the assault and are now asking for your help.
“We appreciate the images aren’t of the highest quality, but we ask that anyone with information contacts [email protected] or calls 101 quoting log 1600 of 22nd March 2024. Thank you.”