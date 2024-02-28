Man wanted in Blackpool for assault & breach of bail has been arrested
A man wanted in Blackpool for assault and breach of bail has now been arrested.
Two weeks ago, Blackpool Police asked for the public's help to find Jamie Cooper, 32, who was wanted for assault and breach of bail.
In an update today, Blackpool Police said that Cooper, who has links to Blackpool, Manchester and Bolton, was arrested last night and is currently in custody.
A Blackpool Police spokersperson said: "Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal."