Man wanted for witness intimidation and breaching an injunction has links to Blackpool and Manchester
A man who is wanted by police in connection with a number of offences has links to Blackpool.
Derek Foxcroft, who also uses the name Derek Moreland, is wanted for witness intimidation and breaching an injunction.
The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair and blue eyes.
He has links to Blackpool and Manchester.
If you have any information about Foxcroft’s whereabouts, email [email protected] quoting log number 0665 of October 4.
You can also call 101.