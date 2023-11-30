News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted for numerous offences including stalking and assault has links to Blackpool

A man who is wanted for numerous offences has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Nov 2023, 19:14 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 19:14 GMT
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for the public’s help to find David Handley.

The 36-year-old is wanted for stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

He has links to Oldham of Greater Manchester, and Blackpool.

David Handley is wanted for stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)David Handley is wanted for stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)
Call police on 0161 856 8982 if you have any information regarding Handley’s whereabouts.

Information can also be reported online via the Greater Manchester Police website at https://www.gmp.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.