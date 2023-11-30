Man wanted for numerous offences including stalking and assault has links to Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for the public’s help to find David Handley.
The 36-year-old is wanted for stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.
He has links to Oldham of Greater Manchester, and Blackpool.
Call police on 0161 856 8982 if you have any information regarding Handley’s whereabouts.
Information can also be reported online via the Greater Manchester Police website at https://www.gmp.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.