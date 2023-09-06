News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Man wanted for harassment has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Poulton and Thornton

A man wanted for harassment has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Poulton and Thornton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 18:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Ben O’Connor who is wanted for harassment.

The 28-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, fair hair. He has tattoos on his arms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Connor has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Poulton and Thornton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.