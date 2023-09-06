Man wanted for harassment has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Poulton and Thornton
A man wanted for harassment has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Poulton and Thornton.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are asking for the public’s help to find Ben O’Connor who is wanted for harassment.
The 28-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, fair hair. He has tattoos on his arms.
O’Connor has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Poulton and Thornton.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.