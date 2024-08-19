Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who is wanted by police has links to Blackpool.

Ben Barratt is wanted in relation to the breach of a restraining order.

He has links to Blackpool as well as Herne Bay and Leeds.

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see him, quoting 46/110962/24.

Information can also be reported online via Kent Police’s website at https://www.kent.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.