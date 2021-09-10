Man wanted for breaching prison licence conditions has links to Blackpool

Lee Spittle is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

The 46-year-old is described as being of average build, around 5ft 7in tall, with a shaved head and brown facial hair.

He has connections to Leamington Spa but is also known to have spent time in Blackpool, Birmingham and Rochdale.

Anyone who has seen Lee or has any information about his whereabouts can contact police by calling 101.

