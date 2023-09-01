Man wanted for assault and harassment has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood
A man wanted in connection with a number of offences has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.
John Elliot is wanted for assault, a public order offence and harassment.
The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with closely cropped, messy brown hair.
He has a scar above his right eyebrow and a number of tattoos on his neck.
Elliott has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and West Yorkshire.
Anyone with information about Elliott’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].