Man wanted for assault and harassment has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood

By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 17:04 BST

John Elliot is wanted for assault, a public order offence and harassment.

The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with closely cropped, messy brown hair.

He has a scar above his right eyebrow and a number of tattoos on his neck.

Elliott has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and West Yorkshire.

Anyone with information about Elliott’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].