Man wanted for assault and burglary has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn

A man who is wanted for a number of offences has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
John Connelly is wanted for common assault, burglary and malicious communications.

The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build with blue eyes and wears glasses.

He has a bald head and may have facial hair.

Have you see John Connelly? He is wanted for common assault, burglary and malicious communications (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you see John Connelly? He is wanted for common assault, burglary and malicious communications (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Connelly has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn.

Police urged the public not to approach him, but to call 999 for immediate sightings.

Call 101 or email [email protected] for any other information about his whereabouts.