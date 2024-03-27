Man wanted following theft at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool

Officers said they had "completed all other enquiries".
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a theft in Blackpool have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to talk to.

The incident occurred at Abingdon Street Market on February 16.

Officers want to speak to this man following a theft at Abingdon Street Market (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to this man following a theft at Abingdon Street Market (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to this man following a theft at Abingdon Street Market (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Officers on Wednesday released an image of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you know this male?

"If so, please contact us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20240216-0722."

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:BlackpoolAbingdon Street MarketLancashireLancashire PoliceBlackpool PoliceSuspectCCTV