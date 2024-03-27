Man wanted following theft at Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool
Officers said they had "completed all other enquiries".
Police investigating a theft in Blackpool have released a CCTV image of a suspect they want to talk to.
The incident occurred at Abingdon Street Market on February 16.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you know this male?
"If so, please contact us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20240216-0722."
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.