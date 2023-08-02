Man wanted by police investigating assault at Blackpool bar
Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following an assault at a bar in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:17 BST
The assault occurred at Lulu's Lounge in Dickson Road at around 10.35pm on July 7.
Officers on Wednesday (August 2) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you recognise him or have information, please email [email protected] – quoting log 1578 of July 7, 2023.”