Man wanted by police investigating assault at Blackpool bar

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following an assault at a bar in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:17 BST

The assault occurred at Lulu's Lounge in Dickson Road at around 10.35pm on July 7.

Officers on Wednesday (August 2) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you recognise him or have information, please email [email protected] – quoting log 1578 of July 7, 2023.”