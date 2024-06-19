Man wanted by police after ‘valuable belongings’ stolen from guests’ room at Woodhouse Hotel in Blackpool
A man posing as a guest walked into the Woodhouse Hotel on the Promenade shortly before 3.40pm on June 1.
He then opening different room doors until finding one that was unlocked.
The offender then entered the room before taking the guests’ valuable belongings and leaving.
Officers on Wednesday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the burglary.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.
“We are looking to identify the man in the CCTV still who we believe carried out the burglary.
“If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help our investigation, please email contact 101, quoting log 0560 of June 5, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.