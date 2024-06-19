Man wanted by police after ‘valuable belongings’ stolen from guests’ room at Woodhouse Hotel in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2024, 17:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man is wanted by police after ‘valuable belongings’ were stolen from a hotel room in Blackpool.

A man posing as a guest walked into the Woodhouse Hotel on the Promenade shortly before 3.40pm on June 1.

He then opening different room doors until finding one that was unlocked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to this man after ‘valuable belongings’ were stolen from a hotel room in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to this man after ‘valuable belongings’ were stolen from a hotel room in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to this man after ‘valuable belongings’ were stolen from a hotel room in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

The offender then entered the room before taking the guests’ valuable belongings and leaving.

Officers on Wednesday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the burglary.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are looking to identify the man in the CCTV still who we believe carried out the burglary.

“If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any information that could help our investigation, please email contact 101, quoting log 0560 of June 5, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceBlackpoolHotelCCTVLancashire PoliceLancashire