A man is wanted by police after “outraging public decency” on a Blackpool bus.

Lancashire Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man was seen carrying out a 'lewd act' on the no. 18 bus in the Highfield Road area of the resort.

The incident occurred around 4.20pm on Wednesday, January 22 and was reported to police a week later on January 28.

Lancashire Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they want speak to about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re asking for your help to identify the man pictured.

“We’d like to speak to him after we received a report of outraging public decency in Blackpool.

“It was reported to have happened on January 22, 2025 at around 4.20pm, on the No 18 bus in the Highfield Road area of Blackpool.

“If you recognise him, or have information to assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0581 of January 28.”