Man wanted by police after Co-op store on Warley Road in Blackpool robbed six times in a week
Police received a number of reports of robberies at the Co-op on Warley Road this week.
These include August 12 at 12.15pm and 9.22pm, August 13 at 9.15am, 1.12pm and 6.02pm and August 15 at around 6pm.
Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the robberies.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1146 of August 15.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.