Man wanted by police after Co-op store on Warley Road in Blackpool robbed six times in a week

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:49 BST
A man is wanted in connection with a number of robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool.

Police received a number of reports of robberies at the Co-op on Warley Road this week.

These include August 12 at 12.15pm and 9.22pm, August 13 at 9.15am, 1.12pm and 6.02pm and August 15 at around 6pm.

Officers want to speak to this man connection with a number of robberies at a Co-op store in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to this man connection with a number of robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to this man connection with a number of robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the robberies.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1146 of August 15.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

