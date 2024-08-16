Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted in connection with a number of robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool.

Police received a number of reports of robberies at the Co-op on Warley Road this week.

These include August 12 at 12.15pm and 9.22pm, August 13 at 9.15am, 1.12pm and 6.02pm and August 15 at around 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man connection with a number of robberies at a Co-op store in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the robberies.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1146 of August 15.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.