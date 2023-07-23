Man wanted by police after alleged theft at Co-Op store in Preesall
A man is wanted by police following an alleged theft at a Co-Op store in Preesall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 19:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 19:28 BST
The alleged theft took place at the Co-Op in Sandy Lane at around 2.15pm on Friday, June 16.
Officers on Sunday (July 23) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.
“We would like to speak to him in connection with a theft from a shop,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 856 of June 21.