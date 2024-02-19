Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers on Monday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

The incident occurred in Thornton-Cleveleys on October 19.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault in Thornton-Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)

No further information was released by police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have made numerous enquiries to try and establish the man’s identity.

"We are now asking for your help to identify him."