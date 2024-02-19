News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with sexual assault in Thornton-Cleveleys

Police said they have made numerous enquiries to try and identify the man.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:43 GMT
Officers on Monday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

The incident occurred in Thornton-Cleveleys on October 19.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault in Thornton-Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)

No further information was released by police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have made numerous enquiries to try and establish the man’s identity.

"We are now asking for your help to identify him."

If you recognise him or have any information, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1004 of October 19.

