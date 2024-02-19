Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with sexual assault in Thornton-Cleveleys
Police said they have made numerous enquiries to try and identify the man.
Officers on Monday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
The incident occurred in Thornton-Cleveleys on October 19.
No further information was released by police.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have made numerous enquiries to try and establish the man’s identity.
"We are now asking for your help to identify him."
If you recognise him or have any information, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1004 of October 19.