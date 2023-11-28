News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with burglary at house on Milbourne Street in Blackpool

A man is wanted by police in connection with a burglary at a home in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Nov 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:03 GMT
Police want to identify a suspect after a home in Milbourne Street was burgled.

Bank cards stolen in the burglary were later used several times at a nearby convenience store.

Officers on Tuesday (November 28) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Officers want to speak to to this man after a home in Milbourne Street was burgled (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to to this man after a home in Milbourne Street was burgled (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While we acknowledge the CCTV stills are not of the highest quality, we believe that someone will recognise the suspect.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0303 of October 17, 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.