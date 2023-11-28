A man is wanted by police in connection with a burglary at a home in Blackpool.

Police want to identify a suspect after a home in Milbourne Street was burgled.

Bank cards stolen in the burglary were later used several times at a nearby convenience store.

Officers on Tuesday (November 28) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Officers want to speak to to this man after a home in Milbourne Street was burgled (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While we acknowledge the CCTV stills are not of the highest quality, we believe that someone will recognise the suspect.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0303 of October 17, 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.