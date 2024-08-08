Man wanted by Lancashire Police following reports of people fighting with weapons in Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Samuel Madine is wanted as part of police’s enquiries into offences of Section 18 wounding and affray.
It comes following a report of people fighting with weapons on Clinton Avenue on June 19.
The 35-year-old, who has links to Blackpool, is also wanted on recall to prison.
If you have any information about Madine’s whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0091 of June 19.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.