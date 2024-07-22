Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted by police following a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool.

Officers received a report of a sexual assault on Devonshire Road at around 4:55am on Sunday.

Police said an investigation was underway and enquiries were being made.

Officers want to speak to this man following a report of a sexual assault on Devonshire Road in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

CCTV images of a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with the incident were subsequently released.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You may see an increase in our presence in the area.

“Please don’t be alarmed, and feel free to approach our officers with any concerns when you see them out and about.

“We know that this image isn't of the highest quality, but if you recognise him, or have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0264 of July 21.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.