A man is wanted by police after two homeless men were attacked in Blackpool

Two homeless men were attacked in the resort on the evening of July 20.

The first happened on the Promenade, near to North Pier. The second occurred on Dickson Road.

Officers on Friday (December 1) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attacks.

Officers want to speak to this man after two homeless men were attacked in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1810 of July 20.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.