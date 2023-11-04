News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted by Lancashire Police after mobility scooter stolen in Blackpool

A man is wanted by police after a mobility scooter was stolen in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:29 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 17:29 GMT
The theft occurred in Elizabeth Street on Saturday, October 21.

Officers on Saturday (November 4) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

Police also released an image of the stolen mobility scooter.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a mobility scooter was stolen in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that could help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting LC-20231021-0392.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.