A man is wanted by police after a coach window was smashed following the Blackpool v Stevenage football match at Bloomfield Road.

One of the windows of the Stevenage coach was smashed at around 4.50pm on Saturday, October 14.

Officers on Friday (November 17) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 556 of 14th October 2023.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a window was smashed following the Blackpool v Stevenage match (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.