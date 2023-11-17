News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Man wanted by Lancashire Police after coach window smashed following Blackpool v Stevenage football match

A man is wanted by police after a coach window was smashed following the Blackpool v Stevenage football match at Bloomfield Road.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the windows of the Stevenage coach was smashed at around 4.50pm on Saturday, October 14.

Officers on Friday (November 17) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 556 of 14th October 2023.

Most Popular
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a window was smashed following the Blackpool v Stevenage match (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a window was smashed following the Blackpool v Stevenage match (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after a window was smashed following the Blackpool v Stevenage match (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jordan Rhodes’ seventh goal of the season helped Blackpool secure a 3-0 victory against Stevenage.