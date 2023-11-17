Man wanted by Lancashire Police after coach window smashed following Blackpool v Stevenage football match
One of the windows of the Stevenage coach was smashed at around 4.50pm on Saturday, October 14.
Officers on Friday (November 17) released CCTV images of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 556 of 14th October 2023.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Jordan Rhodes’ seventh goal of the season helped Blackpool secure a 3-0 victory against Stevenage.