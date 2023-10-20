News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted by Lancashire Police after assault leaves victim with broken jaw in Bispham

A man is wanted by police in connection with an assault which left the victim with a broken jaw in Bispham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST
Police received a report of an assault which left the victim with a broken jaw in Valentia Road at around 9am on Monday, August 28.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Officers on Friday (October 20) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following an assault in Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following an assault in Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He is described as being of a stocky build, with a bald head and ginger beard. He has tattoos on his lower arm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this CCTV isn't of the highest quality, but if you recognise the man pictured, or have any information, contact 101 or [email protected] quoting log 0291 of August 23.”