A man is wanted by police in connection with an assault which left the victim with a broken jaw in Bispham.

Police received a report of an assault which left the victim with a broken jaw in Valentia Road at around 9am on Monday, August 28.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Officers on Friday (October 20) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following an assault in Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is described as being of a stocky build, with a bald head and ginger beard. He has tattoos on his lower arm.