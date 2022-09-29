Man wanted by Lancashire Police after 14-year-old boy punched in head at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a teenage boy was assaulted at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:43 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:01 am
A 14-year-old boy was punched in the head at the resort’s theme park on July 28.
Police on Thursday (September 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.
Anyone who recognised the man was urged to contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident reference number LC-20220728-1427,
Most Popular
You can also contact PC 998 Stringfellow directly via email at [email protected]