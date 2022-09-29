News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted by Lancashire Police after 14-year-old boy punched in head at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a teenage boy was assaulted at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:43 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:01 am

A 14-year-old boy was punched in the head at the resort’s theme park on July 28.

Police on Thursday (September 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.

Anyone who recognised the man was urged to contact police on 101 or online, quoting incident reference number LC-20220728-1427,

You can also contact PC 998 Stringfellow directly via email at [email protected]

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about the incident.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following an incident at Blackpool Pleasure Beach (Credit: Lancashire Police)