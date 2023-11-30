Man wanted by Greater Manchester Police in connection with two burglaries has links to Blackpool
A man wanted by police in connection with two burglaries has links to Blackpool.
Ruairi O’Donoghue is wanted for two burglaries and an attempted burglary.
The 29-year-old has links to Blackpool as well as Manchester city centre.
Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 0161 856 6300.
Information can also be reported online via the Greater Manchester Police website at https://www.gmp.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.