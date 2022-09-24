The incident took place on 27 Feb, 2022, and police think the man (pictured) may have been involved.

The man is thought to have access to a blue vehicle, possibly a Ford Fiesta, and that he may be local to Blackpool.

Man caught on CCTV is wanted in connection to a sexual assault in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...