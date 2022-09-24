Man wanted by Blackpool Police in connection with sexual assault on woman
Blackpool Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault on a woman during a night out with friends in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:14 pm
The incident took place on 27 Feb, 2022, and police think the man (pictured) may have been involved.
The man is thought to have access to a blue vehicle, possibly a Ford Fiesta, and that he may be local to Blackpool.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information on his whereabouts, please ring 101 quoting log LC-20220301-1536 or email [email protected]