A man is wanted by police following a report a child was sexually assaulted in Blackpool.

Police were called following a report a child had been sexually assaulted in the resort on Sunday, November 19.

The incident occurred on the number 5 bus in Market Street sometime between 7:15pm and 7:30pm.

Officers on Wednesday (November 22) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him after receiving a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Sgt Danny Farrell said: “Our officers are working hard to identify this man, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“The victim is being supported.

“If you recognise this man, or were on the number 5 bus between 7:15 pm and 7:30pm on Sunday, November 19, please contact us on 101, quoting log 1258 of November 19, 2023.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.