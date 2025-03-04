Lancashire Police hunt Poulton shoplifter who threatened Tesco staff with kitchen knife
Police were called to the Tesco Express store in Garstang Road East, Poulton after staff were threatened by a shoplifter armed with a knife at around 8.35pm on Friday, February 21.
Lancashire Police said the man brandished the blade after he was challenged by staff who had tried to prevent him from leaving the store without paying for items.
He wielded the knife in a menacing way and threatened to harm staff if they tried to stop him. He then fled the store before police arrived at the scene.
An investigation is under way and Lancashire Police have shared a CCTV appeal, as the force urges anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?
“We want to speak to him as part of our enquiries into a robbery in Poulton-le-Fylde.
“It happened around 8.35pm on Friday, February 21 at the Tesco store, Garstang Road East.
“A man was challenged by staff as he attempted to leave the store without paying for goods.
“He produced a kitchen knife and threatened staff, before leaving the scene.
“If you recognise the man in the images, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1416 of 21st February 2025.”