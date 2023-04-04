News you can trust since 1873
Man wanted after spate of burglaries in Preston believed to have been staying in Blackpool hotel

A man is wanted by police following a number of burglaries in Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST

Thomas Green is wanted following a number of commercial burglaries at addresses in Preston city centre since March 21.

Officers believe the 37-year-old was staying at a hotel in Blackpool last weekend.

Green, of Castleton Road, Deepdale, is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with a number of tattoos.

Thomas Green is wanted following a number of commercial burglaries in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Thomas Green is wanted following a number of commercial burglaries in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Fulwood, Ribbleton and the city centre, police said.

Anyone with information should call 101, (01772) 209940 or email [email protected]