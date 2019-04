Have your say

Police have released CCTV footage of a man who is suspected of stealing a package from a delivery driver in Blackpool.

Police would like to speak with this man following the theft of a package from a delivery driver at approximately 1pm on March 14 in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool.

If you are able to identify the person pictured, please email PC Stainton at 982@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 04/55092/19.