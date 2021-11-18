Man wanted after bike stolen in Blackpool town centre
A man is wanted by police after a bike was stolen in Blackpool town centre.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 5:02 pm
The bicycle was stolen in Birley Street on Monday, November 8.
Today (November 18), police released images of a man they would like to talk to in relation to the theft.
If you have any information or recognise the man in the pictures, email [email protected] quoting LC-20211108-0770.
