Man wanted after being accused of scamming Blackpool hotels out of £25k
A man who was previously working for a nursing agency is wanted for allegedly defrauding four hotels in Blackpool out of thousands of pounds.
John Allison, also known as Jay Allison or John Kerr, is wanted by police investigating alleged fraud offences in Blackpool between September 2019 and December 2019.
It was reported Allison, then working for a nursing agency, had made a number of bookings to supply accommodation for agency nurses.
It is alleged around £25,000 was taken by Allison and not passed onto the hoteliers.
An investigation was launched and despite recent attempts to speak to him, Allison has reportedly failed to come forward.
DC Lucy Cross, of Blackpool CID, said: "Allison is wanted in connection with serious offences of defrauding four hoteliers in Blackpool.
"A substantial amount of money is believed to have been taken. Allison initially assisted with our inquiry but despite numerous attempts to locate him, he has not come forward and spoken to police."
"I would urge anyone who knows him, or maybe in contact with him, to get in touch and urge him to contact us immediately."
The 34-year-old is described as white, with short dark hair.
He speaks with a Scottish accent, police added.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0063 of December 13, 2019.
