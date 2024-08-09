Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was left with a broken nose following an assault at a motorway service station - now police want to track a man who may have links to Lancashire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s was attacked at Rivington Services on the M61 at around 11.16am on Thursday, August 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an assault | Lancashire Police

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

“We believe this man may have links to Blackpool and Fleetwood,” spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage of the man at the service station, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting 0511 of August 2.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.