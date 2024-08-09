Man wanted after assault leaves victim with broken nose may have links to Blackpool and Fleetwood
A man in his 20s was attacked at Rivington Services on the M61 at around 11.16am on Thursday, August 1.
The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.
“We believe this man may have links to Blackpool and Fleetwood,” spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage of the man at the service station, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting 0511 of August 2.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.