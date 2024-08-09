Man wanted after assault leaves victim with broken nose may have links to Blackpool and Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was left with a broken nose following an assault at a motorway service station - now police want to track a man who may have links to Lancashire.

A man in his 20s was attacked at Rivington Services on the M61 at around 11.16am on Thursday, August 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an assaultDo you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an assault
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an assault | Lancashire Police

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

“We believe this man may have links to Blackpool and Fleetwood,” spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV footage of the man at the service station, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting 0511 of August 2.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwoodHospitalLancashire PoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice