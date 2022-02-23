Peter Walton’s behaviour affected his victim so much she was forced to move to a hotel to get a night’s sleep.

Walton, 59, of St Leonards Court, Fleet Street, St Annes, admitted harassment when he appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Over a two week period, Walton‘s persistent and unwanted behaviour was described in eight statements made by his victim who works for a local law firm.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

It included covering up her security cameras with paper and continually knocking on her door and using her flat intercom system.

He would call out her name and at one stage she believed he had got in her flat and removed a key and hit into her car and moved items including her seat.

He also went to her workplace and asked questions about her.

He knocked on her windows and sent her text messages .

One night when she confronted Walton who walks with the aid of crutches he managed to run off.

Scott Parker, prosecuting said: “This was unwanted behaviour which became relentless so much so she moved to a hotel to get peace.

“The victim told police - this has got to stop. I am scared of what he will do next.”

Andrew Nottingham, defending, said his client who appeared from custody because he had broken bail conditions was considering moving to Preston.

He said: “They were friends and neighbour’s fir some time and struggled to accept this was over.”

Walton was given an eight week jail term, suspended for 18 months .

He must do 35 rehabilitation days and pay £213 costs.

He was made the subject of a two year restraining order forbidding him from going near her flat or Place of work.