Later Daniel Heath got into a row with two men .

He threw away the knife and never used it in a threatening manner but later admitted to police he had possessed it.

Heath, 36, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was given a three month jail term suspended for a year.