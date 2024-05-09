Man threatened with 'gun' at Morrisons petrol station

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th May 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:19 BST
Police rushed to the supermarket after reports of a man armed with a rifle...

Police descended on a supermarket petrol station after reports of a man armed with a gun.

Officers were called to Blackpool Morrisons in Amy Johnson Way where a teenager pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot a member of the public shortly before 1pm yesterday.

Police were called to the Morrisons petrol station on Amy Johnson Way in Blackpool after a man was threatened by a teenager armed with a 'gun' - the firearm turned out to be an airsoft (replica) rifle
Police were called to the Morrisons petrol station on Amy Johnson Way in Blackpool after a man was threatened by a teenager armed with a 'gun' - the firearm turned out to be an airsoft (replica) rifle

Lancashire Police said a 17-year-old boy was detained at the scene but it was soon established that his ‘gun’ was an airsoft rifle - similar to a BB gun.

He was spoken to and was said to be ‘very apologetic’, said a spokesman for the force, who added that the incident was ‘quickly resolved’ and no one was arrested.

The incident was due to a ‘falling out’ between the pair, said police.

Two replica guns were seized and the teenager was dealt with by way of a ‘community resolution’.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly before 1pm to a report a man had been threatened with what he believed was a firearm at the petrol station on Amy Johnson Way.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old man was dealt with by way of a community resolution.

“Two air soft guns were seized.”

