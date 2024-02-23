News you can trust since 1873
Man threatened and subjected to homophobic abuse in Cleveleys

The victim was walking with his friend in Cleveleys Avenue when the abuse started.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT
Police were called to Victoria Road after a man was subjected to homophobic abuse and threatened shortly after 10pm on Thursday.

The abuse then continued onto Richmond Avenue before the victim escaped the suspect and made his way onto Victoria Road.

A man was subjected to homophobic abuse in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)A man was subjected to homophobic abuse in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)
A man was subjected to homophobic abuse in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "First and foremost, we wanted to stay that this kind of behaviour is absolutely appalling and not something that will be tolerated in Lancashire.

"Although they are rare, we still take reports like this incredibly seriously and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to identifying the offender and bringing him to justice.

"While this is being treated as an isolated incident, we have stepped up reassurance patrols in the area."

The suspect is described as a man who is possibly in his teens or early 20s. He was wearing all black with his hood up.

Nobody has been arrested at this stage but officers said enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage has been urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1447 of February 22

