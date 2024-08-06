Man suffers ‘serious head laceration’ after being hit with bottle at Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool
A man in his 20s was hit with a bottle at Trilogy Nightclub at around 2:20am on Saturday, July 6.
The incident, which occurred in a booth near to the DJ area, left the victim with a “serious laceration to his head and an eye injury”.
Four men aged 26, 25, 20 and 42 were later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “They have since been bailed while our enquiries continue.
“If you witnessed the assault or have information about it, please contact 101 – quoting log 0152 of July 6, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.