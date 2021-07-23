Man suffers 'serious head injury' after being punched outside Blackpool bar

The incident occurred after an altercation outside the Walkabout pub in Queen Street at around 4.10am today (July 23).

The victim - a man who police believe is in his 20s and from Scotland - was punched in the head, causing him to land on the floor.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected bleed on the brain. Officers said he remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, from Blackpool Police, said: "This was a truly shocking assault and goes to show the potential dangers and consequences of just one punch.

"We need anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV to speak to us.

"Similarly, if you know anything about what happened, please get in contact with us as soon as possible."

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them after a man suffered a "serious head injury" after being punched in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you have any information which may help police, call 101 quoting log 275 of July 23.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.