Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after he was assaulted on a night out in Blackpool at the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Devonshire Square - at the junction of Whitegate Drive and Newton Drive - at 10pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found the victim, aged in his 20s, in a serious condition after being attacked inside and outside the Number Three Cocktail Bar.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

No arrests have been made at this stage but Lancashire Police want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV.

The force has issued a public appeal and is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police want to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Devonshire Road, Blackpool at around 10pm on Saturday night

A police spokesperson said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool.

“Our officers were called to Devonshire Square, Blackpool, at 10pm yesterday following reports a man had been found in the street with a serious head injury having been assaulted inside and outside a public house.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“Nobody has been arrested at this time. Enquiries are ongoing and this is being treated as an isolated incident.