Man suffers 'fractured jaw' after being punched outside Blackpool nightclub

The victim was attacked after his friend had a verbal altercation with a man outside Flamingo's in Queen Street at around 4.20am on Saturday, July 24.

The 29-year-old was punched in the face during the assault, fracturing his jaw.

Today (September 8), detectives released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

DC Eleanor Jewell, from Blackpool CID, said: "The victim has been left with some serious facial injuries after being attacked during an altercation he was not involved in.

"If you think you know who the man pictured is, or you have any information about what happened, please get in contact with us."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident reference 1791 of July 25.

Do you recognise the man? Police want to speak to him after a man was assaulted outside a nightclub in Blackpool. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

You can also report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.