Man suffers 'facial injury' after burglar breaks into Blackpool home
A man was hospitalised with a "facial injury" after a burglar broke into a home in Blackpool.
A man broke into a home in Charles Street before stealing "a number of items" at around 7am on December 16, 2020.
During the incident an occupant, a man in his 30s, suffered a facial injury which required hospital treatment.
Police have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0183 of December 16.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
