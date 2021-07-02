Man suffers 'facial injury' after burglar breaks into Blackpool home

A man broke into a home in Charles Street before stealing "a number of items" at around 7am on December 16, 2020.

During the incident an occupant, a man in his 30s, suffered a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

Police have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

Police want to identify this man following an incident in Blackpool where a man was attacked. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0183 of December 16.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.