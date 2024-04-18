Man suffers broken nose after being headbutted at Blackpool’s Trilogy Nightclub on Talbot Road

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Apr 2024, 18:17 BST
A man in his 20s suffered a broken nose after he was headbutted at Trilogy Nightclub on Talbot Road.

The assault occurred at around 12.45am on Sunday, April 7.

A man suffered a broken nose after he was headbutted at Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool (Credit: Google)A man suffered a broken nose after he was headbutted at Trilogy Nightclub in Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Officers said the suspected “had curly hair and was believed to be wearing a gilet and a white top.”

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1336 of April 7.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111/

