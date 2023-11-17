Man stole thousands of pounds worth of electronics and cash from commercial properties in Blackpool
Shaun Dagger, of no fixed abode, was convicted on Friday (November 17) after committing six burglaries and two attempted burglaries in the resort.
The 50-year-old was found guilty after he targeted commercial properties within the town centre.
Dagger would spray paint CCTV cameras to evade detection before forcing entry into the buildings.
He stole thousands of pounds worth of cash, electronics and other property during his burglary spree.
Dagger was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 4, 2024.
Insp Jon Campbell-Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime that often leaves victims feeling vulnerable and unsafe, whether that be at a place of work or in their own homes.
“Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team take this type of incident very seriously, and will do all that we can to identify and bring to justice those who believe this behaviour is acceptable.
“Dagger believed that he could commit these offences with impunity. I’m glad the courts have made sure that Dagger will not be able to target any more business over the Christmas period.”