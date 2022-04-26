Man stole food from shop and then handed himself into police

Joshua Rixon was under a suspended jail term imposed in Birmingham at the time he committed the Blackpool theft.
Rixon, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, admitted stealing food from a convenience store.
His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court: “Remarkably after stealing he realised his mistake and rang the police and confessed what he had done.
“He took them to the shop where the owner had not reported the crime.”
Blackpool Magistrates decided not to send the case back to Crown Court for sentence because it was dissimilar to his previous offences .
He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Mr Chappell added “He wanted to leave Birmingham and the probation service there said they would arrange help for him in Blackpool but when he arrived here nothing had been put in place and for two weeks he was hungry and homeless.”