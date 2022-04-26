Man stole food from shop and then handed himself into police

Joshua Rixon was under a suspended jail term imposed in Birmingham at the time he committed the Blackpool theft.

Rixon, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, admitted stealing food from a convenience store.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court: “Remarkably after stealing he realised his mistake and rang the police and confessed what he had done.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

“He took them to the shop where the owner had not reported the crime.”

Blackpool Magistrates decided not to send the case back to Crown Court for sentence because it was dissimilar to his previous offences .

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.