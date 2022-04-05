Man still awaiting trial after 185 day curfew and woman slashed car tyres

Twenty nine-year-old Landscape gardener Benjamin Cudworth, of Haslemere Avenue, was over his 9pm deadline to be at home set by the town’s magistrates court .

Police were alerted after Cudworth was seen drinking in the Saddle pub .

They moved him on but he was then found drinking in the Boars Head after 9pm.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He admitted breaching bail and was fined and told to pay costs totalling £265.

The court heard that Cudworth had suffered a long wait for his cases on other matters to be heard in court . They were now listed for mid June.

Meanwhile, a woman has been ordered by a court to pay compensation for slashing a couple’s car tyres.