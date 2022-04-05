Man still awaiting trial after 185 day curfew and woman slashed car tyres

A 29-year-old Blackpool man has spent 185 days on a curfew awaiting trial.

By Simon Drury
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:09 pm

Twenty nine-year-old Landscape gardener Benjamin Cudworth, of Haslemere Avenue, was over his 9pm deadline to be at home set by the town’s magistrates court .

Police were alerted after Cudworth was seen drinking in the Saddle pub .

They moved him on but he was then found drinking in the Boars Head after 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Read More

Read More
Blackpool's week in court - these are the people convicted of crimes at the town...

He admitted breaching bail and was fined and told to pay costs totalling £265.

The court heard that Cudworth had suffered a long wait for his cases on other matters to be heard in court . They were now listed for mid June.

Meanwhile, a woman has been ordered by a court to pay compensation for slashing a couple’s car tyres.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered Kerry Hope, 30, of Dickson Road, to pay a total of £590 towards the cost of tyre and bodywork criminal damage which she admitted.