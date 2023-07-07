News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Man stabbed at scene of Blackpool Warley Road crash

A man was stabbed at the scene of a car crash in Blackpool last night (Thursday, July 6).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST

Police cordoned off part of Warley Road near Claremont Park after a crash involving two vehicles at around 5.50pm.

A man in his 20s was then stabbed in the aftermath of the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said he was stabbed in his arm but did not say how seriously he was wounded.

Police cordoned off part of Warley Road near Claremont Park after a crash involving two vehicles at around 5.50pm. A man in his 20s was then stabbed in the aftermath of the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.Police cordoned off part of Warley Road near Claremont Park after a crash involving two vehicles at around 5.50pm. A man in his 20s was then stabbed in the aftermath of the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.
Police cordoned off part of Warley Road near Claremont Park after a crash involving two vehicles at around 5.50pm. A man in his 20s was then stabbed in the aftermath of the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.
Most Popular

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and is currently in custody, added the force.

Warley Road remained taped off from Westminster Road to Sherbourne Road while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.50pm yesterday to Warley Road, Blackpool, to a report of a road traffic collision and a report of assault.

Hide Ad

"A man in his 20s suffered an injury to his arm. It was reported as a stab wound.

Hide Ad

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and is currently in custody.”