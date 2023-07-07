Police cordoned off part of Warley Road near Claremont Park after a crash involving two vehicles at around 5.50pm.

A man in his 20s was then stabbed in the aftermath of the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said he was stabbed in his arm but did not say how seriously he was wounded.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and is currently in custody, added the force.

Warley Road remained taped off from Westminster Road to Sherbourne Road while police and paramedics worked at the scene.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.50pm yesterday to Warley Road, Blackpool, to a report of a road traffic collision and a report of assault.

"A man in his 20s suffered an injury to his arm. It was reported as a stab wound.

