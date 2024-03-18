Lancashire Police investigate reports of man exposing himself in Lytham town centre
Police were called to Lytham town centre after reports of a man exposing himself to members of the public.
The man was allegedly spotted with his trousers down outside St Peter's church in Clifton Street at around 4pm as families walked along the high street.
It's not clear whether the man was arrested.
The incident was reported to Lancashire Police. The force was approached for comment.