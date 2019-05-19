Man seriously injured after having throat slashed in Blackpool - two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was slashed in the throat in Blackpool.



Emergency services were called at around 8.45pm today (Sunday) to the Talbot Road area, to reports a man had been seen with serious injuries.



A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "We attended and found a man, thought to be aged in his 20s, with a slash wound to his throat.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a very serious condition.

"Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody."

DCI Allen Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation has been launched and two people have been arrested and remain in police custody.



“We know this incident will be concerning for people in the area but we believe the parties involved are all known to each other and there is no wider threat. However for reassurance we will have a heavier police presence in the area and if anybody is concerned they are welcome to speak to an officer.

“We are also asking that anybody with information about the incident gets in touch with us straight away.”

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 1469 of May 19th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111.